PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Issues Earnings Results

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.

Shares of PAR stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,491. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAR. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

