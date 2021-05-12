PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Issues Earnings Results

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.

Shares of PAR stock traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $65.21. 7,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,491. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $90.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair began coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

