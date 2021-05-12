Park Aerospace (PKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:PKE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.82. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,009. Park Aerospace has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $281.67 million, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

