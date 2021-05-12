Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 3,799 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 366,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

