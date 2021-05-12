Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 390 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 144.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX stock opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,804 shares of company stock worth $25,748,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

