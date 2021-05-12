Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at $644,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 353.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.82 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.64 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.12.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYND. Stephens started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.05.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

