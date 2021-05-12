Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $308,000 Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 41.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $137,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,835. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.