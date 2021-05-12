Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,283,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.