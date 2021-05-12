Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $355,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $944,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 314.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,592,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after buying an additional 1,207,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 827,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,558 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 83.78, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

