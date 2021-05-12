ParkinGo (GOT) Price Down 2.3% This Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $4,904.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,654.12 or 1.01025539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00048384 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.05 or 0.00205519 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000188 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004367 BTC.

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

