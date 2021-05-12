Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 333,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

