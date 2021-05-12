Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

OTCMKTS:PTZIF opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. Patrizia has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

About Patrizia

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

