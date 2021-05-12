PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $600.10

Shares of PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 600.10 ($7.84) and traded as high as GBX 622 ($8.13). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 614 ($8.02), with a volume of 284,616 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £403.02 million and a PE ratio of 9.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 605 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 600.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

