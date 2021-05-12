Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CSFB upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.84.

PPL opened at C$38.17 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$26.77 and a 12-month high of C$39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

