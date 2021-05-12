Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded at TheStreet

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PENN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $83.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.37. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

