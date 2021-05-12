Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $274.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.64.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

