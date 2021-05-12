Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) vs. SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Critical Analysis

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 25.36% 9.07% 1.06% SmartFinancial 17.20% 7.34% 0.82%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peoples Financial Services and SmartFinancial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartFinancial 0 0 1 1 3.50

SmartFinancial has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.03%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than Peoples Financial Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and SmartFinancial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $108.51 million 2.80 $25.74 million N/A N/A SmartFinancial $123.77 million 2.84 $26.55 million $1.68 13.85

SmartFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services.

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. SmartFinancial pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SmartFinancial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats Peoples Financial Services on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, the company offers investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it provides investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Additionally, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services; and remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, safe deposit box, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services. It serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers through 26 full-service community banking offices located in Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Broome County of New York. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial and financial loans; mortgage loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 1, 2021, it operated through 35 full-service branches located in East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle; and 1 loan production office and 1 service center. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

