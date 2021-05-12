PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.1% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $361,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.37. 48,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,538. The company has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

