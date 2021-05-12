Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.8% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,135.79.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,223.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,282.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3,203.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

