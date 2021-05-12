Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.93

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.93 and last traded at $68.30, with a volume of 1485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.23.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 539.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth $13,038,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit