Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.93

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.93 and last traded at $68.30, with a volume of 1485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.23.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 539.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth $13,038,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

