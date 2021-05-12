PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth about $142,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,373,000 after acquiring an additional 502,428 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $65,803,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $139.44 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

