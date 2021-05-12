Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

NYSE:PRGO traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,998. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -761.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRGO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Earnings History for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit