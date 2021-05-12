Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

NYSE:PRGO traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,998. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -761.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRGO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

