Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on PSMMY. Simmons lowered Persimmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Peel Hunt raised Persimmon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

PSMMY opened at $89.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.54. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $49.21 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.43.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

