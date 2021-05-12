P&F Industries (PFIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter.

Shares of P&F Industries stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. P&F Industries has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86.

In other news, major shareholder Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $412,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,203.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 48.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

P&F Industries Company Profile

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

