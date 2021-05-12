Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Shares Down 0.2%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €164.40 ($193.41) and last traded at €165.60 ($194.82). Approximately 3,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €166.00 ($195.29).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFV shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €143.50 ($168.82) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €142.63 ($167.79).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €162.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €164.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

