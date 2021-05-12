Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) traded down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.63. 560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 93,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

Several research analysts have commented on PHVS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Pharvaris B.V. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

