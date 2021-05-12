Photon Control (TSE:PHO) Trading Up 15.4%

Photon Control Inc. (TSE:PHO) shares were up 15.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.67 and last traded at C$3.59. Approximately 1,404,327 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the average daily volume of 369,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PHO shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photon Control in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photon Control in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of C$378.78 million and a PE ratio of 27.85.

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

