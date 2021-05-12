PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of PHX opened at $2.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Analysts expect that PHX Minerals will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 24,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $72,309.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 449,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,946. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,830,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,652 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

