Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.80

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PCTN stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 85.81 ($1.12). The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,335. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. Picton Property Income has a 12 month low of GBX 54.21 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £469.92 million and a PE ratio of 40.86.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.