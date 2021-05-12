Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,015,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

