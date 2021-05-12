Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Buys 2,245 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.81.

Shares of CVX traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.01. 348,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,679,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.85. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $212.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

