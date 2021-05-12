Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Buys 238 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $74.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,307.36. 16,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8,633.34 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,530.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,599.69. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $746.01 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

