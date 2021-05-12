Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Buys 2,591 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.3% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4,261.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,146,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $8.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.18. 109,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.20 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

