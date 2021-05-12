Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.92.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $373.64. The stock had a trading volume of 60,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,020. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

