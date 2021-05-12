Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $65.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Shares of PINS opened at $59.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of -93.30 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,006.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $3,648,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

