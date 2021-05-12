Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ardelyx in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARDX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 672,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

