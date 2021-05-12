Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Clovis Oncology in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CLVS opened at $5.61 on Monday. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $586.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

