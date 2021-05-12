Pivot Token (PVT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $617,702.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00084402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.45 or 0.01071865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00072543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00112893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.58 or 0.10270045 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

PVT is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.