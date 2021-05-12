Plantronics (PLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLT shares. Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Plantronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

