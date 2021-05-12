Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. 1,760,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,197. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81. Playtika has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

