PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Gap Down to $46.23

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.23, but opened at $44.50. PLBY Group shares last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 12,252 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,189,000.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit