PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Gap Down to $46.23

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.23, but opened at $44.50. PLBY Group shares last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 12,252 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,189,000.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

