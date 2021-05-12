PolySwarm (NCT) Price Tops $0.0143 on Major Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $22.10 million and $71,394.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00084315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $554.10 or 0.01063701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00072748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00113338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,294.88 or 0.10164521 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.