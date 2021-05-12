Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Boosted by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $47,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,459,345,000 after purchasing an additional 133,509 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Pool by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pool by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pool by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,342,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in Pool by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,983,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.22, for a total value of $4,352,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,735,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,606 shares of company stock valued at $16,841,614. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.57.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.45. 136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,920. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $212.63 and a twelve month high of $449.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $385.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.12.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

