Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.63. 611,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,605. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit