Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.63. 611,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,605. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.