Primoris Services Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Primoris Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $31.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $41.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 609.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

