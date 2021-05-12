Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

PRTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Priority Technology in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Priority Technology will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $68,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,871,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,858,297.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,310 shares of company stock worth $435,528. 88.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

