Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $258,000 Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,478 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in American Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in American Software by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $636.50 million, a P/E ratio of 97.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $21.92.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. On average, analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $331,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,089 shares of company stock valued at $737,735 over the last 90 days. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMSWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

