Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $256,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $80,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 9.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $340,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

NYSE:FSM opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

