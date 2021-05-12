Progenity (PROG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 million. On average, analysts expect Progenity to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PROG opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. Progenity has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

PROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Progenity in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

