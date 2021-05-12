ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) by 314.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 321.3% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 214,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 163,586 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOIL opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $49.55.

